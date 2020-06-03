Dorsey Ends Effort With City Prosecutors After Floyd Killing

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Minnesota-based law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP has terminated a decades-long misdemeanor prosecutions program with the Minneapolis City Attorney's Office in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody last week. The firm, which has offices around the world and 500 attorneys, announced Tuesday evening that it will no longer assist with the prosecution of misdemeanor cases in the Twin Cities after more than 40 years. Dorsey & Whitney managing partner Bill Stoeri said in a statement the firm will now divert its resources to assist "those who are the victims of injustice," citing the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS