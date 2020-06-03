Qudian Becomes Secoo's Top Shareholder With $100M Deal

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Online microlender Qudian Inc. on Wednesday reached an agreement worth up to $100 million to become the largest shareholder of luxury goods retailer Secoo Holding Ltd., in a deal aimed at creating one of the strongest e-commerce companies in China. Under the terms of the transaction between the two Chinese companies, Qudian has the ability to buy more than 10.2 million newly issued Class A ordinary shares of Secoo for $9.80 apiece, according to a statement. If Qudian buys all the shares, the deal will total just more than $100 million and result in Qudian becoming the largest shareholder in Secoo,...

