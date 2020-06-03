Trump Admin Proposes Extending More China Tariff Waivers

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is considering extending additional tariff exclusions that are set to expire this fall on more than $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and wants companies' input on the idea, according to Wednesday notices in the Federal Register. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said that starting June 8 the public will have 30 days to submit comments on whether one-year waivers to a 25% tariff on Chinese goods worth $234 billion annually should be extended for up to an additional year. Companies and individuals should include in their comments a rationale for why exclusions should or shouldn't...

