Wash. Lodges 1st State Suit Over Tuna Price-Fixing

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Washington state sued StarKist, parent company Dongwon Industries and former Bumble Bee Foods CEO Christopher Lischewski on Tuesday, accusing them of taking part in a decadelong price-fixing scheme that caused U.S. canned tuna prices to rise despite decreasing demand. "Defendants and their co-conspirators agreed and conspired to artificially increase prices for packaged tuna to record highs in spite of reduced consumer interest and falling demand," the complaint — which is the first from a state over the conspiracy — reads. "The conspiracy between defendants and their co-conspirators affected hundreds of millions of dollars in United States commerce." According to the complaint,...

