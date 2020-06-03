Mass. Justices Call For Introspection Amid Racial Tumult

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court's seven justices said in a letter Wednesday the legal community needs to show more than "feelings of sadness and anger" following recent police killings of black men and women, which have sparked protests and police-led crackdowns across the United States. Addressing judges and members of the bar in Massachusetts, the majority-white court said that "the events of the last few months have reminded us of what African Americans know all too well: that too often, by too many, black lives are not treated with the dignity and respect accorded to white lives." The letter, which did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS