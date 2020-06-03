Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Judge Probes 'Possible Mischief' In Biosimilar Law

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge questioned a lower court's decision allowing Amgen Inc. to launch a biosimilar of Genentech's blockbuster cancer drug Avastin, suggesting at a Wednesday hearing that the trial court's interpretation of the law could allow biosimilar makers to game the federal drug licensing system and skirt infringement claims.

U.S. Circuit Judge Kathleen M. O'Malley took issue with an argument by Amgen attorney Jeffrey Lamken of MoloLamken LLP during the 30-minute telephone hearing that a Delaware federal judge was correct in his ruling last year. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly had found that under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act's requirement that biosimilar makers provide...

