Pilrgrim's Pride CEO, Other Execs Charged With Fixing Prices

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday said four executives, including the president and CEO of Pilgrim's Pride, have been indicted over a scheme to fix prices and rig bids for chickens sold to grocery stores and restaurants. The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division said in a statement Wednesday that a grand jury in Denver had returned an indictment against Jayson Penn, the president and CEO of Pilgrim's Pride, and Roger Austin, a former vice president with the company. The indictment also included Mikell Fries, the current president of Claxton Poultry, and the company's vice president, Scott Brady. Assistant Attorney General Makan...

