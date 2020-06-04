Ex-Pfizer Global Trade Counsel Joins StoneTurn As NY Partner

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Advisory firm StoneTurn has announced that Pfizer's former chief counsel for global trade has joined as a partner in its New York office, where he's focusing on trade controls and incorporating new technology into compliance. Joshua Holzer, who has also worked for various government agencies, said he was drawn to the firm for its culture, the opportunity to help start a global trade controls practice and to help build out its growing compliance practice. Holzer started his new position in April, but the firm announced his arrival on Wednesday. Holzer previously worked in the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, Commerce and...

