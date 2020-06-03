Aurora Cannabis To Sell Alcohol Retailer Stake For $20.5M

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Aurora Cannabis said on Wednesday that it is offloading its nearly 25% stake in a Canadian liquor store and marijuana dispensary operator, banking 27.6 million Canadian dollars ($20.5 million) but taking a heavy loss on its investment. A syndicate of underwriters will purchase Aurora's shares in Alcanna Inc. and offer them to the public, with all of the net proceeds going directly to Aurora, the companies jointly announced. The offering is expected to close on June 24 and would liquidate all of Aurora's 9.2 million shares. The underwriters will purchase Aurora's Alcanna stock at CA$3 per share, compared to the CA$15...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS