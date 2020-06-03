Armstrong Teasdale Opens Southern Illinois Office

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP announced Wednesday that it has opened an office in southern Illinois as a "natural" extension of services it has already long offered clients in the area. Armstrong Teasdale opened its doors in Edwardsville, Illinois, in a move that brings the firm to 11 locations nationwide. "At least" nine attorneys will spend time in the full-service office, which will involve all practice areas and serve clients in the Metro-East region, as well as any who get brought into the local courts, firm partner Don Flack, a former southern Illinois judge, told Law360 in an email Wednesday. "We're growing across...

