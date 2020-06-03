Mine Owned By W.Va Gov. Can't Escape Water Pollution Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A settlement agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency doesn't bar a coalition of environmental groups' suit against a West Virginia coal company run by the state's governor, a federal court ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge David A. Faber denied Bluestone Coal Corp.'s bid to ditch a suit brought by four environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, saying their claims aren't addressed by a consent decree reached years prior. Bluestone is a unit of one of the 27 related coal companies, all of which were associated with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his family, that reached the deal with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS