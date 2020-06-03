Eaze Unit Owes $1M For Pot Billboards, Ad Firm Says

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of marijuana delivery company Eaze owes a billboard advertisement firm over $1 million in unpaid fees, according to a complaint filed in Oregon federal court on Wednesday. Oregon-based Billups Inc. alleges that cannabis delivery company Hometown Heart defaulted on six contracts to design and install advertisements last year and that Eaze Technologies Inc., which recently acquired the company, is on the hook for the outstanding amount. "On information and belief, Eaze acquired HTH's liabilities and assets in 2019, including the liabilities created by receiving the benefit of Billups Services," the complaint said. "In the alternative, Eaze has continued HTH's...

