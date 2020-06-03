DOJ Files High Court Appeal Over Mueller Grand Jury Docs

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should review and reverse the D.C. Circuit order forcing the U.S. Department of Justice to give House Democrats unredacted materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury investigation, the DOJ told the justices in a new petition. The DOJ on Monday filed its formal appeal of a D.C. Circuit ruling upholding a federal district court's decision compelling the agency to hand over the Mueller documents to the House Judiciary Committee. The Supreme Court has temporarily paused the order from taking effect until it decides whether to grant or deny the Justice Department's petition for writ of certiorari,...

