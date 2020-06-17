Republican Sens. Press Judicial Picks On LGBTQ Ruling

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Seemingly startled by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision this week to apply Title VII protections to LGBTQ employees, written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, Republican senators on Wednesday appeared intent on nailing down five judicial nominees' views on textualism before sending the nominations to the Senate floor. The nominees — four attorneys and one bankruptcy judge — convened before the Senate Judiciary Committee via video chat on Wednesday morning, where Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., dished out the most intense questioning. Both senators leaned on the nominees about their views on textualism, trying to lead them into revealing...

