Polsinelli, UnitedLex Launch IP Management Program

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 11:28 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC and legal services provider UnitedLex are going on another venture together, announcing Thursday that they are partnering to offer clients the opportunity to develop and manage their intellectual property holdings. Months after announcing a joint litigation support program, Polsinelli and UnitedLex said Thursday that their new offering will allow clients to go to one location for developing their IP, seeing it monetized, and protecting it through litigation if need be, according to the announcement. "IP represents a strong investment vehicle during times of economic instability," said Patrick Woolley, chair of Polsinelli's intellectual property department. "IP should be considered a...

