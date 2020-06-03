Philly Refinery Gets OK On Ch. 11 Deal To Cap EPA Claims

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The operator of a sprawling Philadelphia oil refinery received approval Wednesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge for a settlement that will cap its obligations related to environmental regulatory rules at $10 million, down from the $35 million asserted by the federal government. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the deal between debtor PES Holdings LLC and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to resolve the refinery's obligations over its failure to acquire renewable fuel credits — known as Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs — to comply with clean air standards related to the refining of fuel products. The obligations arose from...

