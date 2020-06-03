Orrick Plans Racial Justice Fellowship After Floyd Killing

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- As a number of law firms announce efforts aimed at combating racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police last month, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP said Wednesday that it has plans for a new fellowship in which attorneys will focus on social justice issues. In an announcement on the firm's website, Orrick CEO Mitchell Zuklie said the firm plans to launch the Orrick Racial Justice Fellowship Program in which at least five of the firm's lawyers will devote a year each to working full-time on civil rights and social justice issues. The firm will also devote more...

