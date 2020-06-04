Invisalign Maker Says Judge Botched Antitrust Analysis

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The company behind popular teeth-straightening technology Invisalign urged a Delaware federal court Wednesday to reject a judge's recommendation that it face a rival's allegations of an anti-competitive scheme to take over the market for clear aligners and the intraoral scanners used to make them. Align Technology Inc. said that U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall recommended against dismissing dental equipment manufacturer 3Shape Trios A/S' suit based primarily on a botched analysis of the plaintiff's "exclusive dealing theory." Exclusive dealing allegations, Align said, under Third Circuit precedent require an analysis of whether exclusivity deals amounted to "substantial foreclosure" from market participation. But Judge...

