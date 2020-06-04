Beware Fraud And Abuse Pitfalls In Precision Medicine

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Precision medicine has the potential to transform health care but also presents significant challenges from a regulatory perspective. In this article, we explore the federal fraud and abuse pitfalls inherent in certain precision medicine arrangements, particularly those affecting health systems and hospitals and clinical laboratories with which they routinely partner to perform genomic testing. Precision medicine, sometimes referred to as personalized medicine, is the future of patient care, and has increasingly become a focal point for hospitals and health systems across the U.S. While the concept of accurate and precise medicine is not new,[1] advances in the fields of regenerative medicine,...

