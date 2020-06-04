Trade Credit Insurance Backed By £10B Gov't Guarantees

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 11:04 AM BST) -- The government said Thursday it is setting up a £10 billion ($12.5 billion) trade credit insurance fund to protect businesses as they battle the economic fall-out of the COVID-19 outbreak. The government's new scheme will mean that businesses across Britain will have their trade credit insurance guaranteed by the government in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The policies protect them from losing out if customers who still owe money for products and services cannot pay off their debts. "This reinsurance scheme is an important step as we carefully set about firing up our economy as we emerge from the pandemic,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS