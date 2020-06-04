EU Fines German Ratings Co. For Bonds Compliance Breach

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 11:25 AM BST) -- Europe's markets watchdog said Thursday that it has fined German ratings agency Scope Ratings GmbH €640,000 ($712,000) for failings in the methodology it used for assessing covered bonds. Europe's markets watchdog said it has fined the German company for breaching the bloc's Credit Rating Agencies Regulation. (iStock) The European Securities and Markets Authority said that it has fined Scope and handed it a public notice for breaching the bloc's Credit Rating Agencies Regulation, drafted to ensure that ratings companies are independent and use the correct techniques to rate financial products. ESMA said it fined Scope €550,000 for failing to systematically apply its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS