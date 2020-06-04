Underwriters Oppose Mandatory E-Scooter Insurance

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 2:16 PM BST) -- British insurance underwriters have rejected proposals for compulsory insurance for electric scooters and called for regulations limiting their use to cycle lanes and low-speed roads The International Underwriting Association has responded to a consultation issued in March by the government's Department for Transport over whether e-scooters should be allowed to travel on Britain's roads. The vehicles are widely available, although it remains illegal to use them anywhere other than on private land. "Compulsory insurance is not required for cycles and could be a disproportionate requirement for e-scooters," Chris Jones, director of legal and market services at the association, said in a statement...

