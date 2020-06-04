UK Prosecutors' Job Made Easier By Dishonesty Test Ruling

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 4:27 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal handed more power to prosecutors in a recent decision by lowering the bar for proving dishonesty in criminal cases, a move that could encourage more prosecutions against individuals for complex frauds. The Court of Appeal's decision has ended the requirement that the accused should be aware that their actions would be viewed as dishonest. (AP) The Court of Appeal affirmed in an April 29 ruling that a jury should assess whether an individual had behaved dishonestly based on society's standards rather than on what a defendant understands to be dishonest. The decision brought an end to the requirement...

