EU Moves To Tighten Control Of Asset Managers' Fees

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 4:22 PM BST) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority set out guidance on Thursday to ensure that national regulators across the European Union prevent asset managers from overcharging retail investors for a fund's performance. ESMA has published a supervisory briefing aimed at ensuring that regulators across the bloc supervise asset managers in the same way. The authority has cracked down on fund managers that take advantage of regulatory loopholes and inconsistent protection for investors within the bloc to overcharge customers. Investors pay fees to managers linked to the performance of their funds — known as Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities, or UCITS,...

