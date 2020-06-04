UK Pharma Exec Barred After Admitting To Drug Supply Plot

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A drug industry executive agreed not to act as a director for any U.K. company for five years after admitting to his role in a scheme among drugmakers to share out supply of a lucrative antidepressant, the British competition watchdog said Thursday. Amit Patel signed the formal promises after a U.K. Competition and Markets Authority probe into agreements affecting the supply of nortriptyline. The drug is prescribed by the National Health Service, so the supply deals cost taxpayer money by causing inflated prices, the CMA said. Patel has also agreed to withdraw his late May appeal of a CMA decision in...

