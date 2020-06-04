Hungary Doesn't Have To Halt Tobacco Tax, ECJ Rules

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The European Court of Justice ruled in favor of Hungary on Thursday in its appeal of a European Union executive order to suspend the country's progressive tax on tobacco products, annulling that 2015 decision. The EU's highest court, while backing Hungary's appeal of the suspension ordered by the European Commission, didn't render a judgment on the EU executive's central contention that the Hungarian tax violates bloc rules against state aid. However, the decision does overturn an April 2018 ruling by the lower EU General Court that dismissed Hungary's initial appeal. In July 2015, the commission temporarily barred Hungary from applying a...

