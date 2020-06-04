Wilson Sonsini-Led Pharma Co. Scores $85M In Funding

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, a pharmaceutical company researching treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's said Thursday it closed on $85 million in funding to allow it to continue with clinical trials. Seattle-based Athira Pharma Inc. said its Series B financing was led by Perceptive Advisors and included groups such as Viking Global Investors, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and Franklin Templeton. A spokesperson for the company told Law360 it's now raised more than $100 million in total financing and has three drug candidates in clinical and preclinical development. Athira said proceeds from the funding will be used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS