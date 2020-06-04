HopgoodGanim, Allens Steer $87M Australian Gold Mine Deal

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Aeris Resources has agreed to buy an Australian gold mine from Evolution Mining in a deal that could be worth up to AU$125 million ($87 million) and was guided by HopgoodGanim and Allens, the latter of which is the operating partner of Linklaters LLP in Australia. The transaction sees Australian mining and exploration company Aeris Resources Ltd. picking up 100% ownership of the Cracow gold mine and processing facility in Queensland, Australia, from Evolution Mining Ltd., according to a statement. The Cracow gold mine has been in operation since 2004, and to date it has produced more than 1.4 million ounces...

