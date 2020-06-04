Davis Polk, Ogier Advise On Clarivate's $1B Secondary Sale

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Analytics firm Clarivate on Thursday announced a $1 billion secondary offering steered by Davis Polk and Ogier, with the bulk of the proceeds from the offering going to Clarivate's existing private equity backers. Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp., Baring Private Equity Asia and certain other investors are selling 34 million shares for total proceeds of $765 million, while Clarivate is selling the remaining 14 million shares, according to a separate statement published by Onex on Thursday. Clarivate, which is based in London and Philadelphia, is an analytics and research firm with a brand portfolio that includes Web of Science, Cortellis...

