DOJ Clears Schwab Acquisition Of TD Ameritrade

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department has cleared Charles Schwab's proposed $26 billion acquisition of TD Ameritrade, the low-cost brokerage and financial advisory announced Thursday, six months after the companies disclosed that the DOJ had launched an in-depth review of the deal. The department informed The Charles Schwab Corp. on Wednesday about the investigation's closure, according to Schwab's statement Thursday. Schwab told Law360 there were "no conditions" on the DOJ's clearance. "We're gratified by the DOJ's decision and appreciate its diligent and thorough review. We are pleased to be clearing an important milestone in our planned acquisition of TD Ameritrade and look forward to...

