Why LGBTQ Diversity At Firms Must Mean Leadership Roles

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT) -- While the legal industry has improved in terms of making the law firm a welcoming place for LGBTQ attorneys, a group of in-house lawyers from that community said there is still more that firms can do, including making sure that diverse attorneys are in leadership roles and "calling the shots." At a panel discussion hosted by Mayer Brown LLP on Thursday, in-house lawyers from Spotify, American Express, AppLovin and Accenture talked about how their identities and experience have helped shape their professional careers, urging the law firms to take the fight for diversity and equality to the next level. "It is...

