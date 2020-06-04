Oregon Pot Regulator OKs Sanctions For 5 Businesses

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Oregon's cannabis regulator on Wednesday announced that it had approved settlements with five recreational marijuana companies for various infractions, ranging from transporting hemp without a manifest to processing hemp with unsafe equipment and causing an explosion. The settlements come with penalties that include the forced surrender of a production license — in the case of AJ's Nirvana Farm LLC, the company where the explosion occurred — as well as temporary suspensions ranging from one week to 120 days. Additionally, the fines assessed against all the companies total approximately $80,000. The joint stipulations and proposed settlements outlining the cannabis-related infractions and penalties...

