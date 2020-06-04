Iowa Legislators Pass Bill Limiting Medical Marijuana THC

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Iowa state legislators have passed a bill that would cap the amount of THC a medical marijuana patient may have to 4.5 grams every 90 days, with certain exceptions for those with debilitating medical conditions. The bill, H.F. 2589, passed the state Senate on Wednesday 32-17 after passing in the state House of Representatives 52-48 in March. The measure is now up for consideration by Gov. Kim Reynolds. H.F. 2589 specifies that medical marijuana dispensaries may dispense more than 4.5 grams of THC to a patient within a 90-day period if the patient's health care practitioners have determined they need more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS