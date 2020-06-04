Minn. Ruling Represents Sensible Stance On Legal Finance

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court has made it easier for litigants in Minnesota to obtain financing for their legal claims. In its decision Wednesday in Maslowski v. Prospect Funding Partners LLC, the court observed that the evolution of social needs has rendered the doctrine of champerty unnecessary. Minnesota thus joins a majority of states that either never recognized the doctrine of champerty, or abolished it by statute or case law. In doing so, as the first high court to carefully consider this issue in decades, it rejected all the arguments commonly made for why litigation finance ought to be regulated. Champerty, as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS