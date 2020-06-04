Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Says It Can't Award Atty Fees Tied To PTAB Cases

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Thursday that it cannot award attorney fees for allegedly unreasonable conduct during a Patent Trial and Appeal Board case, saying such awards are only available for judicial proceedings and rejecting drugmaker Almirall's bid for fees from rival Amneal.

Almirall SA argued that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s failed inter partes review challenge to its acne drug was so "exceptional" that it should have to pay attorney fees, which the Federal Circuit said appeared to be the first time it has been asked to consider how the fee-shifting statute applies to IPR appeals.

While Almirall said the law authorizes the...

