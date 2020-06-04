Fed. Circ. Judge Skeptical Of Atty's PACER Fee Fight

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based attorney faced resistance Thursday from a vocal Federal Circuit judge who challenged his contention that the government-run PACER system is improperly charging users for viewing judges' opinions. During a teleconference hearing, U.S. Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley appeared unconvinced by arguments from an attorney representing Fort Lauderdale litigator Theodore D'Apuzzo that federal judges lacked the absolute discretion over which court orders constitute free judicial "opinions" and which require payment. Douglas Giuliano of Giuliano Law PA insisted the government is wrongly refusing to uphold its end of the contract users agreed to when they signed up for PACER, which purports to...

