15 Minutes With Discovery's General Counsel

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Discovery general counsel Savalle Sims predicts the COVID-19 outbreak will result in more innovation and authentic production of content in her industry. Savalle Sims Currently: General counsel, Discovery Inc. Previously: Executive vice president and deputy general counsel, Discovery Law school: Notre Dame Law School She has already seen its effects through the company's ability to create content with employees working from their homes. "That has been wonderful to see the authenticity of that content production and the innovation as well, to be able to pivot that quickly and to invite consumers into the homes of our talent in such an intimate way," she said....

