Everest Must Face Suit Over Slow Claim Investigation

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has rejected Everest Reinsurance Co.'s bid to toss a suit accusing it of foot-dragging during the investigation of an embezzlement coverage claim by an investment firm, saying there is reason to believe that the reinsurer used "dilatory tactics." U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox said Wednesday that Concorde Investment Services has adequately pleaded that Everest was stretching the claim investigation period until it passed the policy-imposed limit for a policyholder to sue the insurer. The judge said Concorde's allegations gave evidence that Everest delayed investigation to make Concorde "forego bringing suit under the policy until after the limitations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS