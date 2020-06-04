Law Group Says Floyd Remarks Met With Threats, Twitter Halt

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The nonprofit group Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston said Thursday that it received death threats and its Twitter account was temporarily suspended after it issued a statement on the police killing of George Floyd. The equal rights advocacy nonprofit said that in recent days it "has received death threats targeting our staff for standing against racism," including for its statement Wednesday defending Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins against criticism from a Boston police union over her remarks on police brutality and racism. Rollins, who is black, tweeted Saturday that "we are being murdered at will by the police & their proxy," prompting the Boston...

