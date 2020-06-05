Kennedys Goes West With New San Francisco Office

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Seeking to extend its U.S. reach, U.K. firm Kennedys announced Friday it has opened its first West Coast office in San Francisco, staffed by a four-partner maritime team from Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP. The opening of the San Francisco office marks Kennedys' seventh office in the U.S. In addition to bringing on board Forrest Booth, Erik Kowalewsky, Pamela Schultz and Jonathan Thames, Kennedys had also nabbed two associates and three staff members from Hinshaw, plus an associate from another law firm. "We are admiralty and maritime lawyers in the shipping industry and Kennedy has the largest maritime practice in the world,"...

