CFTC Closes 'Loophole For Bad Actors' With New Rule

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission unanimously approved a final rule on Thursday that closes a loophole that allowed "bad actors" barred under the Commodity Exchange Act to manage people's money. Up until now, entities with prior disqualifications under the CEA could use an existing CFTC rule to operate a derivatives fund as exempt commodity pool operators, even if they'd committed the most serious of financial crimes, the rule says. "Today's final rule closes this loophole for bad actors," said CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert in a statement supporting the rule. "It stands to reason that someone who has been statutorily disqualified —...

