Over 20 Fed. Courts Damaged During Police Brutality Protests

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- More than 20 federal courthouses have been damaged amid the protests against police brutality sweeping the country, the director of the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday during a U.S. Department of Justice press conference. Director Donald Washington said that as of Wednesday night, the Marshals Service has reported damage to 21 federal courthouses in 15 states and the District of Columbia, as well as damage and vandalism to other federal properties, as protesters took to the streets in all 50 states. Washington extended his sympathies to the family of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who was killed on May 25...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS