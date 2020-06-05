Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miss. Power Co. Gets Quick Alice Win In Billing IP Row

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal judge on Thursday tossed a patent holder's suit accusing Mississippi Power Co. of infringing an automatic bill payment system patent, saying the patent's "silence" on the means used to facilitate billing transactions with QR codes doomed it under Alice.

U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. rejected Coding Technologies LLC's argument that its patent should pass muster under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 Alice decision because it improves computer functionality, saying the Florida-based company failed to explain the purported technological improvement or adequately describe how it's carried out.

Determining there was no inventive concept that would transform the otherwise...

