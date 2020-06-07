Start To Floyd Case Hints At Why Cops Are Rarely Convicted

By Cara Bayles |

George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the country, including this one in Houston, attended by Floyd's family. Experts have said the initial complaint against one of those officers appeared to argue against itself and spoke to bigger problems in bringing such cases. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

On Wednesday, the Minnesota attorney general charged four former Minneapolis police officers for their roles in the murder of George Floyd, the black man whose death has sparked days of worldwide protests. Derek Chauvin, the officer filmed pressing his knee into Floyd's neck while he begged for his life, was charged with second-degree murder.