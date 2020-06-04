CardioNet Tries To Save Patent By Citing IP Win In Other Case

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A CardioNet attorney argued at a Federal Circuit hearing Thursday that a lower court erred by invalidating a company patent for heart monitoring technology as being abstract under Alice in a long-running infringement battle with Scottcare Corp., but one judge on the three-member panel appeared doubtful. Invoking the Federal Circuit's April ruling in another case that revived a related CardioNet LLC patent under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, CardioNet attorney Ryan C. Morris of Sidley Austin contended during the telephone hearing that the appeals court should reach the same decision here and find that the claims similarly cover improved heart monitoring...

