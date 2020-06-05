FCA Cracks Down On Pension Advice With Ban On Fee Deals

Law360, London (June 5, 2020, 11:20 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority introduced sweeping changes on Friday to the way pensions advisers are paid, a move it says will remove conflicts of interest and drive up standards across the market. The number of people being advised to transfer investments out of gold-plated final salary-type pension schemes is "unacceptably high," the FCA has said. (AP) The number of customers who are advised to transfer their investments out of gold-plated final salary-type pension schemes remains "unacceptably high," the City regulator said. The FCA said it will ban so-called contingent fees arrangements, in which advisers are not paid unless a client goes ahead with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS