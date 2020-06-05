Utz Valued At $1.56B In Go-Public Deal Led By Cozen, Kirkland

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT) -- Utz Quality Foods LLC has agreed to merge with private equity-backed blank check company Collier Creek Holdings to form a publicly traded snack maker with an enterprise value of $1.56 billion, the companies said Friday, in a deal cooked up by Cozen O'Connor and Kirkland & Ellis. The agreement stands to create a "leading pure-play snack food platform in the U.S." and will result in Utz being publicly traded for the first time in the century it has been in business, according to a statement. The merged entity will be rebranded as Utz Brands Inc. and is expected to trade on...

