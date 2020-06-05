PTAB Upholds Computer-Cooling Patent But Trims 2 Others

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire heat management company fended off much of a Taiwanese competitor's challenges to three computer-cooling patents even though it failed to persuade the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a Japanese patent application didn't qualify as prior art. In a series of five final written decisions issued Thursday, the PTAB upheld all four claims in one Aavid Thermalloy LLC patent challenged by Cooler Masters Co. Ltd., while invalidating as obvious two of seven claims in a second patent and three of five claims in a third. The printed publication status of the Japanese patent application, known as Nakamura, was...

