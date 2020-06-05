Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Upholds Computer-Cooling Patent But Trims 2 Others

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire heat management company fended off much of a Taiwanese competitor's challenges to three computer-cooling patents even though it failed to persuade the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a Japanese patent application didn't qualify as prior art.

In a series of five final written decisions issued Thursday, the PTAB upheld all four claims in one Aavid Thermalloy LLC patent challenged by Cooler Masters Co. Ltd., while invalidating as obvious two of seven claims in a second patent and three of five claims in a third.

The printed publication status of the Japanese patent application, known as Nakamura, was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!