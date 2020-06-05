Investment Adviser Probed Over Defined Pension Transfers

Law360, London (June 5, 2020, 5:33 PM BST) -- Investment manager Quilter PLC said Friday that the Financial Conduct Authority is investigating pensions transfer advice given by one of its subsidiaries to British Steel workers. Quilter, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, said the City watchdog is investigating its subsidiary, Lighthouse Advisory Services Ltd. Quilter said it has received complaints from customers about historical advice given by its subsidiary on transferring savings out of their British Steel defined benefit pension scheme. Poor advice by rogue companies led to £40 million ($50.4 million) being withdrawn from the "gold-plated" British Steel Pension Scheme. Many workers at the steelmaker lost their...

