Wash. High Court Speaks Out Against Systemic Racism

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Amid the ongoing protests and civil unrest provoked by the killing of George Floyd, the Washington Supreme Court has penned a letter acknowledging the role the legal system plays in perpetuating systemic racism and calling on the legal community to reflect on how individuals can aid in anti-racism efforts. The nine members of the state's highest court wrote in the letter, which was published Thursday, that racial injustices for black people in America "are not relics of the past" and that the country's history of racism lives on in modern institutions, including the court system, noting that many Jim Crow-era laws...

